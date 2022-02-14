Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.67. 4,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average is $130.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.