SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 40.1% in January

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SNES opened at $0.91 on Monday. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNES. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth $165,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

