Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.80) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHB. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.92) to GBX 650 ($8.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 650 ($8.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.60).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 589 ($7.96) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 614.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 619.29. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558.50 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

