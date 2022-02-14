Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) versus Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Head to Head Survey

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Shapeways has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shapeways and Trans-Lux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Trans-Lux $9.44 million 0.53 -$4.84 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trans-Lux.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Shapeways shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Trans-Lux shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Trans-Lux -41.04% N/A -63.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shapeways and Trans-Lux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Summary

Shapeways beats Trans-Lux on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

