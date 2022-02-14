Short Interest in Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Rises By 100.0%

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $6.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.34. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

