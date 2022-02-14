Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Declines By 80.0%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of APSI stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
About Aqua Power Systems
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Power Systems (APSI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.