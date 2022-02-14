Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Declines By 80.0%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APSI stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

