Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Declines By 52.2%

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ARTE remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Monday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,912. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTE. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,926,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

