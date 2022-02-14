Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Grows By 400.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. Auckland International Airport has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $29.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

