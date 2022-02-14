Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Rises By 369.4%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 369.4% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SCLE opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 778,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 324,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

