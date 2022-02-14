Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Grows By 489.7%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 489.7% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

CJPRY opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.26. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

