Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Grows By 185.2%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGECF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CGECF opened at $64.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.70. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $79.41.

Cogeco, Inc operates as a diversified holding company, which engages in providing cable television, Internet, telephony and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the following segments: Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

