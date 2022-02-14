Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 80.0%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.