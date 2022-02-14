Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Grows By 226.4%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 226.4% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DFCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 213,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,152. The company has a market cap of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 7.61. Dalrada has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 17.39%.
Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.
