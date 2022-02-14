Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Declines By 44.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,668,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 537,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 457,282 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $23.50 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

