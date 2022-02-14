Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Declines By 73.7%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the January 15th total of 307,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,481,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLNCY traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Get Glencore alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,856.50.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.