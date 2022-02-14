Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Declines By 59.3%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JETMF traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 24.42. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

