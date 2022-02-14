Short Interest in GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) Increases By 200.0%

GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GoGreen Investments stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE:GOGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of GoGreen Investments as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

GOGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 105,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,257. GoGreen Investments has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

GoGreen Investments Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GoGreen Investments Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

