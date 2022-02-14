Short Interest in Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Decreases By 59.2%

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Golden Star Enterprises stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 129,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.91.
About Golden Star Enterprises
