Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Decreases By 76.6%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,494.25) to €1,429.00 ($1,642.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $787.93.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $133.72 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.