Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Decreases By 76.6%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,494.25) to €1,429.00 ($1,642.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $787.93.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $133.72 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

