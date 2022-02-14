Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Decreases By 37.5%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $43.60.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

