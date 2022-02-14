Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Grows By 108.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the January 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

