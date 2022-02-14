Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Increases By 224.5%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 224.5% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 2,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,524. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

