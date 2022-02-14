Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Rises By 191.2%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the January 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ JUPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 3,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

