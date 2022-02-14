Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Drops By 52.9%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.14. 68,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,340. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.50.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.