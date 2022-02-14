Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Increases By 82.0%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.06.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.