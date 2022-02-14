Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Increases By 82.0%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.2001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.