Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Grows By 100.0%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of MTLHY opened at $36.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

