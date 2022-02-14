Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Expands By 212.3%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 212.3% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $14.45.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,700 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.