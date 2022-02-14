Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Expands By 212.3%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 212.3% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $14.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
