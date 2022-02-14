Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Increases By 79.8%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,349,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 708,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OIIM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

