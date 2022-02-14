Short Interest in OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Grows By 78.6%

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 148,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of OP stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,107. OceanPal has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $12.09.

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

