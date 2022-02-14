Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expands By 124.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the January 15th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

ONCY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,504. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

