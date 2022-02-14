Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Decreases By 63.6%

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $31.42. 28,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,017. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

