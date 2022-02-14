Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) Increases By 231.8%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFTA. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $604,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $8,841,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,800,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,895,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Portage Fintech Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.