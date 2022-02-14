Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Expands By 101.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RCRUY stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Recruit has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

