Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Increases By 242.9%

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Shelter Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHQA. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.