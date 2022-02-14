Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Increases By 125.0%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Shares of SMFTF remained flat at $$56.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $60.07.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.