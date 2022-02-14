Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Increases By 125.0%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.
Shares of SMFTF remained flat at $$56.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $60.07.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
