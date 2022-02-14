Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Drops By 68.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSMXY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.91. 26,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.15. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.