Short Interest in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Decreases By 70.8%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,100 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth $19,319,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 603,374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,245,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

