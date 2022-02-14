Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Declines By 43.3%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TSYHY opened at $20.82 on Monday. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.
About TravelSky Technology
