Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Declines By 43.3%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSYHY opened at $20.82 on Monday. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

