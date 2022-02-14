Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Decreases By 44.9%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tuniu by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tuniu in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.38. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 208.63%.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

