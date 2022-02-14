Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Expands By 362.5%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 362.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PAI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 18,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,496. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
