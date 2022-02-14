Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Expands By 362.5%

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 362.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PAI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 18,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,496. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.