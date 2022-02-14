Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declines By 82.7%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MHF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

