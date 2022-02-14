Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declines By 82.7%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MHF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.91.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.