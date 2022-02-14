Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

SGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 92,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,660. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 89,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

