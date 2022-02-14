Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.81 Million

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce sales of $601.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $575.02 million to $625.15 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $439.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,274. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $205.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $54,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.