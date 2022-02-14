Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,800 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the January 15th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,199.5 days.
Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $$53.24 on Monday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14.
Signify Company Profile
