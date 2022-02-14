Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $93.94 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $755,035 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

