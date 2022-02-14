Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

