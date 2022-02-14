SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Volume Tops $49.00 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $478.35 million and $49.00 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00036871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00105369 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,216,225,835 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars.

