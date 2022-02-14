Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.