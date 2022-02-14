SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $31.45. 442,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

