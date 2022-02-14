SmartMesh (SMT) One Day Volume Hits $87,451.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $87,451.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

